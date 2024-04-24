Previous
Not the Beach by walksnaplove
Not the Beach

Looking through my calendar, I sure take a lot of coastal shots. Here’s some variety in the form of a grass-nibbling bunny, which I came across in the middle of Coffs Harbour, NSW, next to my car as I parked.
24th April 2024 24th Apr 24

Bec

@walksnaplove
As I explore the stunning coastline and surrounds, I am more and more drawn to capturing images. I am embarking on my first Project 365...
