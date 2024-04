Horology

This week’s Get-Pushed-Challenge came from Kali who wanted me to interpret Horology: the study of time and the art of measuring it in a photograph. Handily, whilst visiting a friend, I came across the clock pictured, with a piece of time taken out of it and used as the pendulum. I then thought of another way of tracking time through tidal movements and added the rock pools taken earlier this week as the background, in the photo editing app, BeFunky.