Rock Scrambling by walksnaplove
116 / 365

Rock Scrambling

Why go around when you can go over? Another shot from yesterday, taken earlier on the walk of Main Beach, Sawtell NSW.
23rd April 2024 23rd Apr 24

Bec

ace
@walksnaplove
As I explore the stunning coastline and surrounds, I am more and more drawn to capturing images. I am embarking on my first Project 365...
31% complete

Anthony McGowan
Beautiful
April 23rd, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Great fun exploring the rock pools.
April 23rd, 2024  
Karen ace
Wonderful seascape. I love the sense of open space the beach gives.
April 23rd, 2024  
