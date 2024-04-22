Sign up
Previous
115 / 365
‘Southies’
Aptly named by the locals, is this southern end of Sawtell Main Beach, NSW. Went for a walk with visiting family whilst there was a break in the weather.
22nd April 2024
22nd Apr 24
5
1
Bec
ace
@walksnaplove
As I explore the stunning coastline and surrounds, I am more and more drawn to capturing images. I am embarking on my first Project 365...
115
photos
71
followers
79
following
31% complete
View this month »
108
109
110
111
112
113
114
115
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
22nd April 2024 4:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
coast
,
beach
,
clouds
,
island
Casablanca
ace
Looks breezy and lovely.
April 22nd, 2024
Diana
ace
Lovely capture and scene, those clouds do look a bit ominous though.
April 22nd, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Looks a great area for a stroll.
April 22nd, 2024
Bill Davidson
Great sense of open space and big sky.
April 22nd, 2024
Wylie
ace
lovely spot
April 22nd, 2024
