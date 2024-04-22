Previous
‘Southies’ by walksnaplove
‘Southies’

Aptly named by the locals, is this southern end of Sawtell Main Beach, NSW. Went for a walk with visiting family whilst there was a break in the weather.
22nd April 2024 22nd Apr 24

Bec

@walksnaplove
As I explore the stunning coastline and surrounds, I am more and more drawn to capturing images. I am embarking on my first Project 365...
Looks breezy and lovely.
April 22nd, 2024  
Lovely capture and scene, those clouds do look a bit ominous though.
April 22nd, 2024  
Looks a great area for a stroll.
April 22nd, 2024  
Great sense of open space and big sky.
April 22nd, 2024  
lovely spot
April 22nd, 2024  
