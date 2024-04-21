Sign up
Previous
114 / 365
Kitchen Minimalism
Thanks Amanda for the Get Pushed Challenge this week of minimalism with something from the kitchen. I started with my coffee cup, which was too minimalistic and settled on the plant on the bench, which used to be smaller.
21st April 2024
21st Apr 24
Bec
@walksnaplove
As I explore the stunning coastline and surrounds, I am more and more drawn to capturing images. I am embarking on my first Project 365...
Photo Details
Tags
get-pushed-611
Bec
@emrob
Hi Amanda, Here is the entry…I definitely found it harder than my usual outdoor shots getting the right angle, lighting and not getting anything else I didn’t want. Hopefully is suitably minimalistic - you should have seen my beige coffee cup 😂
April 21st, 2024
Diana
A lovely composition and capture, I personally like the electrical socket as minimalism ;-)
April 21st, 2024
Babs
Looks like a healthy plant. As Diana said this shot without the plant and just the kitchen socket would make an excellent minimalist image too
April 21st, 2024
