Where’s Wally? by walksnaplove
12 / 365

Where’s Wally?

Perched on the debris is a Water Dragon. I crept up as close as I could before it scurried away... I’ve since asked four test subjects to locate it, but they’re still baffled. Can you find Wally?
10th January 2024 10th Jan 24

Bec

ace
@walksnaplove
As I explore the stunning coastline and surrounds, I am more and more drawn to capturing images. I am embarking on my first Project 365...
3% complete

