Jetty Jaunts @ Coffs by walksnaplove
20 / 365

Jetty Jaunts @ Coffs

Caught up with visiting interstate cousin today. Relaxing swim at the jetty on overcast day.
18th January 2024 18th Jan 24

Bec

ace
@walksnaplove
As I explore the stunning coastline and surrounds, I am more and more drawn to capturing images. I am embarking on my first Project 365...
5% complete

