Lazy Jetty Days by walksnaplove
27 / 365

Lazy Jetty Days

Another ‘swim’ (aka floating around) at the Jetty in Coffs, with the added bonus of eating chips in the water; we did get followed by a keen flock of seagulls.
25th January 2024 25th Jan 24

Bec

ace
@walksnaplove
As I explore the stunning coastline and surrounds, I am more and more drawn to capturing images. I am embarking on my first Project 365...
7% complete

