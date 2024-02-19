Sign up
52 / 365
52 / 365
Skippy Cools Off
This roo bounded straight past me, stood in the shallow waves for a bit, then lay down in the shallows to cool off.
19th February 2024
19th Feb 24
4
4
Bec
ace
@walksnaplove
As I explore the stunning coastline and surrounds, I am more and more drawn to capturing images. I am embarking on my first Project 365...
45
46
47
48
49
50
51
52
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
18th February 2024 11:13am
beach
,
kangaroo
Peter Dulis
ace
nice one :)
February 18th, 2024
Lesley
ace
How wonderful!
February 18th, 2024
Babs
ace
Wow this is amazing. As you know we get lots of roos here and we live near beaches but I have never ever seen a kangaroo on a beach here.
February 18th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
What a fabulous sight
February 18th, 2024
