Skippy Cools Off by walksnaplove
52 / 365

Skippy Cools Off

This roo bounded straight past me, stood in the shallow waves for a bit, then lay down in the shallows to cool off.
19th February 2024 19th Feb 24

Bec

ace
@walksnaplove
As I explore the stunning coastline and surrounds, I am more and more drawn to capturing images. I am embarking on my first Project 365...
14% complete

Peter Dulis ace
nice one :)
February 18th, 2024  
Lesley ace
How wonderful!
February 18th, 2024  
Babs ace
Wow this is amazing. As you know we get lots of roos here and we live near beaches but I have never ever seen a kangaroo on a beach here.
February 18th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
What a fabulous sight
February 18th, 2024  
