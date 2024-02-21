Previous
Squiggly Waves vs Seagull Squabble by walksnaplove
54 / 365

Squiggly Waves vs Seagull Squabble

Another from my weekend visit to the aptly named “Look At Me Now” headland at Emerald each on the east coast of Australia. The interesting waves pattern, even seen on the sand and miniature seagull squabble captured my attention.
21st February 2024 21st Feb 24

Bec

ace
@walksnaplove
As I explore the stunning coastline and surrounds, I am more and more drawn to capturing images. I am embarking on my first Project 365...
14% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
This looks a great place for a stroll.
February 20th, 2024  
Ann Cooke
Looks beautiful
February 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise