54 / 365
Squiggly Waves vs Seagull Squabble
Another from my weekend visit to the aptly named “Look At Me Now” headland at Emerald each on the east coast of Australia. The interesting waves pattern, even seen on the sand and miniature seagull squabble captured my attention.
21st February 2024
21st Feb 24
Bec
@walksnaplove
As I explore the stunning coastline and surrounds, I am more and more drawn to capturing images. I am embarking on my first Project 365...
47
48
49
50
51
52
53
54
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
18th February 2024 11:26am
beach
australia
coastline
headland
Susan Wakely
This looks a great place for a stroll.
February 20th, 2024
Ann Cooke
Looks beautiful
February 20th, 2024
