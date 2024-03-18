Previous
Reminiscing… by walksnaplove
Reminiscing…

…about a walk with my eldest son to Cathedral Rock at Ebor, NSW, an inland regional town. The beauty of the bush and interesting rock formations made for a memorable trip. Here’s a link in case you’d like to see more information and the view from the top: https://www.nationalparks.nsw.gov.au/visit-a-park/parks/cathedral-rock-national-park
Bec

ace
@walksnaplove
As I explore the stunning coastline and surrounds, I am more and more drawn to capturing images. I am embarking on my first Project 365...
