Reminiscing…
…about a walk with my eldest son to Cathedral Rock at Ebor, NSW, an inland regional town. The beauty of the bush and interesting rock formations made for a memorable trip. Here’s a link in case you’d like to see more information and the view from the top:
https://www.nationalparks.nsw.gov.au/visit-a-park/parks/cathedral-rock-national-park
18th March 2024
