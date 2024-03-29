Previous
Solitary Islands Coastal Walk by walksnaplove
91 / 365

Solitary Islands Coastal Walk

This panorama (taken a few days ago) from Boambee Headland, Sawtell NSW, shows part of a 60km coastal walk from Redrock in the north, to Sawtell in the south. Much of the walk is covered by these brick pathways, although there is also a lot of beach and the occasional grass track. My middle son and I completed the whole walk a few years back. Here’s a link, if interested: https://www.nationalparks.nsw.gov.au/things-to-do/walking-tracks/solitary-islands-coastal-walk
29th March 2024 29th Mar 24

Bec

ace
@walksnaplove
As I explore the stunning coastline and surrounds, I am more and more drawn to capturing images. I am embarking on my first Project 365...
24% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KWind ace
Beautiful!!
March 29th, 2024  
