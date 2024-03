This panorama (taken a few days ago) from Boambee Headland, Sawtell NSW, shows part of a 60km coastal walk from Redrock in the north, to Sawtell in the south. Much of the walk is covered by these brick pathways, although there is also a lot of beach and the occasional grass track. My middle son and I completed the whole walk a few years back. Here’s a link, if interested: https://www.nationalparks.nsw.gov.au/things-to-do/walking-tracks/solitary-islands-coastal-walk