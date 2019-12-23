Sign up
Photo 1655
Christmas Gerbera
23rd December 2019
23rd Dec 19
wendy frost
ace
@wendyfrost
Year 5 starts here on New Years Eve 2017 I want to thank you my friends for all your wonderful comments and...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
23rd December 2019 3:55pm
Tags
christmas
,
red
,
flower
,
gerbera
,
holly
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So delightful and a fav - A very Happy Christmas to you and yours Wendy xx
December 24th, 2019
