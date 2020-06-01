Previous
Love-in-the-Mist by wendyfrost
Photo 1710

Love-in-the-Mist

I came across these flowers in my garden yesterday and couldn't resist getting my camera out. I have missed you all these last few weeks but have been popping in now and then to see what you have all been doing. Hubby has been back in hospital these last two weeks and I am hoping this week he will be home missing him so much and not able to visit has been very upsetting. I have had a difficult few weeks mentally but hoping things will be improving especially as we can get out a little bit more from our own four walls. Take care all of you I will be passing by this month a little more hopefully.
1st June 2020 1st Jun 20

wendy frost

