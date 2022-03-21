Sign up
Photo 2109
First Day of Spring.
I know the first day of Spring varies a little every year but I have always known it to be on the 21st March which was my dad's birthday.
21st March 2022
21st Mar 22
1
0
wendy frost
ace
@wendyfrost
Update I start my 9th year here on New years Eve 2021. I always look forward to...
3329
photos
96
followers
49
following
577% complete
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
8th March 2022 2:31pm
tree
white
flowers
spring
blossom
Casablanca
ace
How lovely and what a sweet memory to associate it with.
March 21st, 2022
