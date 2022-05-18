Previous
Sunshine and Showers. by wendyfrost
Sunshine and Showers.

I received a lovely bunch of orange gerberas with raindrops on them from my visitors yesterday . This week we have had some lovely sunny days and a few showers and also with thunder and lighting last night.
18th May 2022 18th May 22

wendy frost

Bill
Lovely picture, beautiful colouring.
May 19th, 2022  
