Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2327
The Brightest Star.
My Photo for todays Flickr theme - Stars.
I have been making stars from old book pages thought I should put them to us in my photo.
16th December 2022
16th Dec 22
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
wendy frost
ace
@wendyfrost
Update I start my 9th year here on New years Eve 2021. I always look forward to...
3585
photos
96
followers
49
following
637% complete
View this month »
2320
2321
2322
2323
2324
2325
2326
2327
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
16th December 2022 3:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
star
,
stars
,
papercraft
Judith Johnson
Wonderful stars, wonderful presentation and framing!
December 16th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close