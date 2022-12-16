Previous
The Brightest Star. by wendyfrost
The Brightest Star.

My Photo for todays Flickr theme - Stars.
I have been making stars from old book pages thought I should put them to us in my photo.
16th December 2022 16th Dec 22

wendy frost

wendyfrost
Update I start my 9th year here on New years Eve 2021. I always look forward to...
Judith Johnson
Wonderful stars, wonderful presentation and framing!
December 16th, 2022  
