Previous
Photo 2620
Bride and Groom.
A lovely August summers day for the wedding of my dear Grandson George and his beautiful bride Laura.
2nd August 2024
2nd Aug 24
1
1
wendy frost
ace
@wendyfrost
Update I started my 10th year here on ....New Years Eve 2022. Quote for Photographers - If you...
2620
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
2nd August 2024 2:02pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
laura
,
wedding
,
george
Casablanca
ace
Fabulous ❤️❤️ Congratulations to them both.
August 3rd, 2024
