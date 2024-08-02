Previous
Bride and Groom. by wendyfrost
Photo 2620

Bride and Groom.

A lovely August summers day for the wedding of my dear Grandson George and his beautiful bride Laura.
2nd August 2024 2nd Aug 24

wendy frost

ace
@wendyfrost
Update I started my 10th year here on ....New Years Eve 2022. Quote for Photographers - If you...
717% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Fabulous ❤️❤️ Congratulations to them both.
August 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise