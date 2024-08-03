Previous
Next
Proud Parents. by wendyfrost
Photo 2621

Proud Parents.

My dear Daughter Michelle and son-in-Law Chris proud parents of the Groom George.
3rd August 2024 3rd Aug 24

wendy frost

ace
@wendyfrost
Update I started my 10th year here on ....New Years Eve 2022. Quote for Photographers - If you...
718% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Delightful. They encapsulate the joy of the day and look so stunning too.
August 7th, 2024  
Agnes ace
Beautiful picture
August 7th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Lovely photo!
August 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise