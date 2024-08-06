Previous
And Baby Makes Three. by wendyfrost
Photo 2624

And Baby Makes Three.

My Granddaughter Bethany (bridesmaid) with her partner Bill and their precious new baby Pippa eight weeks old.
6th August 2024

wendy frost

@wendyfrost
