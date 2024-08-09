Sign up
Photo 2625
Pretty Alpine.
Such a pretty Alpine flower but I cant remember its name.
9th August 2024
9th Aug 24
5
2
wendy frost
ace
@wendyfrost
Update I started my 10th year here on ....New Years Eve 2022. Quote for Photographers - If you...
3885
photos
86
followers
40
following
719% complete
2619
2620
2621
2622
2623
2624
2625
2626
Views
5
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
10th August 2024 1:47pm
Tags
flowers
,
peach
,
orange
,
alpine
Casablanca
ace
I believe it is called Lewisia. So pretty
August 11th, 2024
Agnes
ace
Beautiful color
August 11th, 2024
wendy frost
ace
@casablanca
Thank you Casa I do love these but I lost mine a few winters ago. Found this one at the garden centre.
August 11th, 2024
Alison
A lovely plant and photo! While I don’t have a garden (except for the little bed outside the flat), I enjoy flowers.
August 11th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Lovely.
August 11th, 2024
