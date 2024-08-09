Previous
Pretty Alpine. by wendyfrost
Photo 2625

Pretty Alpine.

Such a pretty Alpine flower but I cant remember its name.
9th August 2024 9th Aug 24

wendy frost

Casablanca ace
I believe it is called Lewisia. So pretty
August 11th, 2024  
Agnes ace
Beautiful color
August 11th, 2024  
wendy frost ace
@casablanca Thank you Casa I do love these but I lost mine a few winters ago. Found this one at the garden centre.
August 11th, 2024  
Alison
A lovely plant and photo! While I don’t have a garden (except for the little bed outside the flat), I enjoy flowers.
August 11th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Lovely.
August 11th, 2024  
