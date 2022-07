Pink Quill.

I bought this unusual plant as birthday present for a friend and I thought to quickly photograph it for Botanicals. It is a Tillandsia Cyanea in the Bromeliad family and native to the rainforests of Ecuador and has paddle-shaped spikes of 20 pink bracts with violet flowers in spring and autumn. Also known as Pink Quill.