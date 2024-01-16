Previous
Moody skies by wendystout
Moody skies

Love the reflections on the fine layer of ice 🧊 on the canal…another chilly day but love getting out with the camera so much better than the very wet days we’ve had recently
16th January 2024 16th Jan 24

Wendy Stout

@wendystout
2024 and I can't believe that I'm now starting my 2nd year doing 365 it's been a pleasure to make some new friends and thank...
Corinne C ace
A pretty view
January 16th, 2024  
