Frosty start by wendystout
Photo 383

Frosty start

Thankfully the ice formations were on the outside of the window so looks like the new glazing is doing its job 🤪🥶❄️
18th January 2024 18th Jan 24

Wendy Stout

Corinne C ace
Very pretty
January 18th, 2024  
carol white ace
Lovely ice patterns. Fav, 😊
January 18th, 2024  
