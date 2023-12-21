Sign up
Previous
27 / 365
vauxhall Velox
Tryptic of Vauxhall Velox taken at the Gaydon Motor Museum
21st December 2023
21st Dec 23
0
0
Bill D'Arcy
@whdarcyblueyondercouk
Hi Having spent nearly 1/2 century working as a design engineer, I am retiring at the end of this year (2023) and looking for a project...
27
photos
34
followers
69
following
7% complete
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
20th December 2023 11:14am
Privacy
Public
Tags
vauxhall
,
gaydon
,
velox
