Blackbird enjoying lunch

Being a relatively milder day, with bright sunshine, I took myself off to Middleton RSPB for a walk, see what birds were around and of course take a few pictures. This was one of my favourites, timing spot on and bright sunlight from the left.

I also so a pair of Herons near their nest (too far off to get a decent photo), a reed warbler, nut hatch, coot and moorhen. All told, a great walk out.