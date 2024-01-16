Previous
Crescent Moon by whdarcyblueyondercouk
Crescent Moon

Actually taken last night when there was a clear sky.
Waxing crescent moon12% illumination. moon is 4.5 days old (since last new moon). Moon Distance: 363,458.21 km
16th January 2024 16th Jan 24

Bill D'Arcy

@whdarcyblueyondercouk
Hi Having spent nearly 1/2 century working as a design engineer, I have now retired at the end of 2023 and looking for a project to...
