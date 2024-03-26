Previous
Coupling by whdarcyblueyondercouk
Coupling

Coupling between two railway carriages (narrow gauge) taken whilst in train was moving. Taken on the previous day was processed on the 26th
26th March 2024 26th Mar 24

Bill D'Arcy

@whdarcyblueyondercouk
Hi Having spent nearly 1/2 century working as a design engineer, I have now retired at the end of 2023 and looking for a project to...
Nigel Rogers ace
Well that's an unusual shot! Like the texture and the motion.
April 5th, 2024  
