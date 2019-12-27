Sign up
Photo 2516
A Well Deserved Rest
Santa, putting his feet up outside a neighbour's house!
27th December 2019
27th Dec 19
william wooderson
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973F
Taken
28th December 2019 11:53am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bench
,
italy
,
santa
,
father christmas
,
tuscany
,
lucignana
