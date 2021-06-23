Sign up
Discuss
Photo 2735
Pretty Renewable
Wild poppies and the wind farm.
23rd June 2021
23rd Jun 21
william wooderson
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
Tags
farm
,
wind
,
poppies
,
thanet
,
ramsgate
JackieR
ace
Very very pretty!!!
June 23rd, 2021
