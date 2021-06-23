Previous
Pretty Renewable by will_wooderson
Photo 2735

Pretty Renewable

Wild poppies and the wind farm.
23rd June 2021 23rd Jun 21

william wooderson

@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
Photo Details

JackieR ace
Very very pretty!!!
June 23rd, 2021  
