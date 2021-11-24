Previous
Sunset Among the Olive Trees by will_wooderson
Photo 2801

Sunset Among the Olive Trees

On a late afternoon walk.
24th November 2021 24th Nov 21

william wooderson

@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
Photo Details

Sporen Maken
Lovely, nice depth in this photo
November 25th, 2021  
