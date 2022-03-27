Previous
Fancy a bite? by will_wooderson
Fancy a bite?

Snorkelling with nurse sharks.
Again, perfectly harmless!
Our guide Yooko filmed some of the action while a crew member threw tasty titbits into the sea.
27th March 2022 27th Mar 22

william wooderson

@will_wooderson
william wooderson
Photo Details

