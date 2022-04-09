Sign up
Nearly Easter
Nearly Easter
Back in Lucignana for a few months. Glad to get away from UK!
9th April 2022
9th Apr 22
1
0
william wooderson
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
2883
photos
41
followers
66
following
789% complete
2876
2877
2878
2879
2880
2881
2882
2883
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973F
Taken
9th April 2022 5:11pm
Tags
church
,
lucignana
,
santo stefano
Peter Dulis
ace
nice capture
April 10th, 2022
