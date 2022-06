A Kashmiri London

Went to the Ca' Pesaro gallery this morning to see an exhibition of twelve works by Raqib Shaw. He shows elements of his native Kashmir, his own personal inner world, and of London, where he now lives (in Peckham).



Here you can see all of this. The figure with the rabbit's head is shown in more sinister forms in his other paintings where he also depicts his war-torn home country. The emotive power of his highly detailed and vivid oeuvres is extraordinary.