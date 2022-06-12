Previous
Venice from Above by will_wooderson
Photo 2902

Venice from Above

As seen from an easyJet plane...
12th June 2022 12th Jun 22

william wooderson

@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
Boxplayer ace
A fine view.
June 14th, 2022  
