Previous
Next
Giant Lollipops by will_wooderson
Photo 2911

Giant Lollipops

"The Beacon" by Conrad Shawcross. This is a newish feature on the cliff near where I live.
I thought these lollipops (as us local folks call them) looked rather striking against the streaky blue sky.
30th June 2022 30th Jun 22

william wooderson

@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
797% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise