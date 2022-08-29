Previous
The Best Busker! by will_wooderson
Photo 2935

The Best Busker!

An excellent singer songwriter who goes by the name of Richie Triangle.
He was one of several musicians who performed in the shelters along the beach during the Ramsgate town festival.
I bought his latest album.
