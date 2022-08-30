Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2936
Jane's Textiles
A talented local textile maker, Jane Ellison exhibited as part of the current Open Studios programme.
Mum and I bought a handsome lampshade for the standard lamp in the dining room, with lively turquoise motif.
30th August 2022
30th Aug 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
william wooderson
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
2937
photos
45
followers
66
following
804% complete
View this month »
2930
2931
2932
2933
2934
2935
2936
2937
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973F
Taken
31st August 2022 4:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
thanet
,
ramsgate
,
open studios
,
jane ellison
Boxplayer
ace
Nice stuff.
August 31st, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close