Jane's Textiles by will_wooderson
Jane's Textiles

A talented local textile maker, Jane Ellison exhibited as part of the current Open Studios programme.
Mum and I bought a handsome lampshade for the standard lamp in the dining room, with lively turquoise motif.
30th August 2022 30th Aug 22

william wooderson

Boxplayer ace
Nice stuff.
August 31st, 2022  
