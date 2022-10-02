Previous
Mary's Brass Band by will_wooderson
Photo 2950

Mary's Brass Band

Festa della Madonna: procession through the village with Mary and a very enthusiastic brass band.
And behind, you can just make out a small chapel, recently renovated, which the priest blessed with a prayer.
william wooderson

