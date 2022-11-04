Sign up
Photo 2966
The slightest of rainbows on the French horizon
Looking out towards France.
4th November 2022
4th Nov 22
william wooderson
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
2959
2960
2961
2962
2963
2964
2965
2966
Views
10
365
SM-G973F
3rd November 2022 4:06pm
rainbow
,
kent
,
thanet
,
ramsgate
,
looking out towards the french horizon
,
the english channel
