Photo 2971
Discussing the Nativity Scene!
The elaborate crèche in church.
You might notice that the figures and animals are dimensionally challenged!
8th December 2022
8th Dec 22
1
0
william wooderson
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
2973
photos
47
followers
67
following
Tags
christmas
,
church
,
italy
,
tuscany
,
nativity scene
,
creche
,
lucignana
,
chiesa di santo stefano
JackieR
ace
But no dinosaurs??!!!
December 18th, 2022
Leave a Comment
