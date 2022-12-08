Previous
Next
Discussing the Nativity Scene! by will_wooderson
Photo 2971

Discussing the Nativity Scene!

The elaborate crèche in church.
You might notice that the figures and animals are dimensionally challenged!
8th December 2022 8th Dec 22

william wooderson

@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
814% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
But no dinosaurs??!!!
December 18th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise