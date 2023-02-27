Previous
A Little Kiss for a Giant Tortoise by will_wooderson
A Little Kiss for a Giant Tortoise

A giant tortoise affectionately "nosing" a companion.
This was in a sanctuary home to 300 giant tortoises on Curieuse Island. On another island in the Seychelles is the world's oldest giant tortoise at over 200 years old.
william wooderson

@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
