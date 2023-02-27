Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3004
A Little Kiss for a Giant Tortoise
A giant tortoise affectionately "nosing" a companion.
This was in a sanctuary home to 300 giant tortoises on Curieuse Island. On another island in the Seychelles is the world's oldest giant tortoise at over 200 years old.
27th February 2023
27th Feb 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
william wooderson
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
3006
photos
46
followers
67
following
823% complete
View this month »
2999
3000
3001
3002
3003
3004
3005
3006
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973F
Taken
27th February 2023 10:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
seychelles
,
giant tortoises
,
curieuse island
,
nosing tortoises
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close