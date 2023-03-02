Coco de Mer Palm Tree

So called because French seafarers saw the shells floating on the waves and thought they must have come up from the seabed.

The shells (inside the green skin) are in sections in the shape of well toned buttocks, so not surprisingly the coconut was used as an aphrodisiac.

The tree became endangered due to excessive felling to obtain the nuts (it can reach up to 30 or so metres) but has been successfully reintroduced on various islands.

An attempt to smuggle an entire coconut out of the country carries a hefty fine, but would take up your entire luggage allowance as it can weigh up to 30 kilos!



The man you can see is Ryan, an excellent guide at the Fond Ferdinand Reserve.