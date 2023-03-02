Previous
Next
Coco de Mer Palm Tree by will_wooderson
Photo 3007

Coco de Mer Palm Tree

So called because French seafarers saw the shells floating on the waves and thought they must have come up from the seabed.
The shells (inside the green skin) are in sections in the shape of well toned buttocks, so not surprisingly the coconut was used as an aphrodisiac.
The tree became endangered due to excessive felling to obtain the nuts (it can reach up to 30 or so metres) but has been successfully reintroduced on various islands.
An attempt to smuggle an entire coconut out of the country carries a hefty fine, but would take up your entire luggage allowance as it can weigh up to 30 kilos!

The man you can see is Ryan, an excellent guide at the Fond Ferdinand Reserve.
2nd March 2023 2nd Mar 23

william wooderson

@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
824% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise