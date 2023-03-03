Previous
Next
Michelin Star Garden by will_wooderson
Photo 3008

Michelin Star Garden

In the charming, colourful garden of Chez Michelin, a complex of bungalows on La Digue Island. It makes a pleasant, quiet contrast to the touristy town of La Passe.
3rd March 2023 3rd Mar 23

william wooderson

@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
824% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Judith Johnson ace
Beautiful - what kind of fruit are the orange ones, or are they seedheads or maybe flowers
March 3rd, 2023  
Hazel ace
Now William, you have me seriously envious!
March 3rd, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
How delightful - I’m also interested to know if these are fruit
March 3rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise