Photo 3017
After Coping with the Copolia Trail
View from granite peak of a hill reached by struggling up a long, rocky, root-covered trail frequently at 90 degree gradient through sweaty jungle (eat your heart out Indiana Jones).
13th March 2023
13th Mar 23
william wooderson
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
Tags
seychelles
,
mahe
,
copolia trail
,
the sweatiest trail in my life
