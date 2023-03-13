Previous
After Coping with the Copolia Trail by will_wooderson
Photo 3017

After Coping with the Copolia Trail

View from granite peak of a hill reached by struggling up a long, rocky, root-covered trail frequently at 90 degree gradient through sweaty jungle (eat your heart out Indiana Jones).
13th March 2023 13th Mar 23

william wooderson

@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
