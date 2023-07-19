Sign up
Previous
Photo 3047
A Peek Between the Leaves
Glimpsing the village of Gioviano across the valley.
19th July 2023
19th Jul 23
1
1
william wooderson
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
3047
photos
44
followers
65
following
Photo Details
Views
2
2
Comments
1
1
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973F
Taken
17th July 2023 5:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
italy
,
glimpse
,
tuscany
,
gioviano
,
a peek between the leaves
Polly
Glorious composition well done
July 19th, 2023
