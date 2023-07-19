Previous
A Peek Between the Leaves by will_wooderson
Photo 3047

A Peek Between the Leaves

Glimpsing the village of Gioviano across the valley.
19th July 2023 19th Jul 23

william wooderson

@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
Polly
Glorious composition well done
July 19th, 2023  
