A Mountainous Market by will_wooderson
Photo 3048

A Mountainous Market

The Friday market in nearby Fornaci di Barga, where you can get everything from discount clothes to steak knives and juicy cherries!
21st July 2023 21st Jul 23

william wooderson

@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
