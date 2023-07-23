Sign up
Previous
Photo 3049
A flowery church
Our local church, Chiesa di Santo Stefano. As the name suggests, the patron saint is St Stephen, and he's celebrated on 26 December but also early August when it is warm enough to have some religious activity outside!
23rd July 2023
23rd Jul 23
william wooderson
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973F
Taken
23rd July 2023 4:19pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
church
,
flowers
,
italy
,
tuscany
,
lucignana
,
chiesa di santo stefano
,
saint stephen
