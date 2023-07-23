Previous
A flowery church by will_wooderson
A flowery church

Our local church, Chiesa di Santo Stefano. As the name suggests, the patron saint is St Stephen, and he's celebrated on 26 December but also early August when it is warm enough to have some religious activity outside!
william wooderson

@will_wooderson
