Old Rouen by will_wooderson
Old Rouen

In the old town of Rouen, Normandy.

I flew from Italy to Paris and then got a train here! I'm in Rouen for a few days sightseeing before going to see a friend who lives near Cherbourg.

It is a charming city. These patterned houses are typical of the historic centre.
25th July 2023 25th Jul 23

william wooderson

@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
Renee Salamon ace
Such pretty architecture
July 25th, 2023  
Tia ace
Great mix of building styles that you’ve captured.
July 25th, 2023  
