Photo 3050
Old Rouen
In the old town of Rouen, Normandy.
I flew from Italy to Paris and then got a train here! I'm in Rouen for a few days sightseeing before going to see a friend who lives near Cherbourg.
It is a charming city. These patterned houses are typical of the historic centre.
25th July 2023
25th Jul 23
2
1
william wooderson
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973F
Taken
25th July 2023 9:33am
Privacy
Public
france
,
normandy
,
rouen
,
historic centre
,
old rouen
Renee Salamon
ace
Such pretty architecture
July 25th, 2023
Tia
ace
Great mix of building styles that you’ve captured.
July 25th, 2023
