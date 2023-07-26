Previous
Panorama of Rouen by will_wooderson
Photo 3051

Panorama of Rouen

Seen from Viewpoint Saint Catherine this morning. Sweaty climb but well worth it!
The impressionist Claude Monet came up here as well, to put brush to canvas.

PS You can spy the spire of Notre Dame Cathedral.
26th July 2023 26th Jul 23

william wooderson

@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
835% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Gosh look at Notre Dame recovering
July 26th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Wonderful!
July 26th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise