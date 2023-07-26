Sign up
Previous
Photo 3051
Panorama of Rouen
Seen from Viewpoint Saint Catherine this morning. Sweaty climb but well worth it!
The impressionist Claude Monet came up here as well, to put brush to canvas.
PS You can spy the spire of Notre Dame Cathedral.
26th July 2023
26th Jul 23
2
2
william wooderson
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
france
,
seine
,
monet
,
viewpoint
,
rouen
,
panorama saint catherine
JackieR
ace
Gosh look at Notre Dame recovering
July 26th, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Wonderful!
July 26th, 2023
